Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Further Reading

