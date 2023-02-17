Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 115,005 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 417,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,416,000. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

