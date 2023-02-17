Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 128,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 3.0 %

RPD stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

