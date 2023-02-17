Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silgan by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.80.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

