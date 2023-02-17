Prudential Financial Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTO shares. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.48. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

