Prudential Financial Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 363.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 292.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackLine stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.