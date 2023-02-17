Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,837 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.70 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

