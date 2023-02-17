Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.