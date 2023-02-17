Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 448.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

