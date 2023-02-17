Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.21 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

