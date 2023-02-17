Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

