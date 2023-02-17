Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.