Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $78.84 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

