Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,886 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

