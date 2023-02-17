Sandy Spring Bank Sells 14,994 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

