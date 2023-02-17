Seascape Capital Management Has $306,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,913.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,907.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,559 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 83,854 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

