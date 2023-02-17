Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

SHLS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

