Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after acquiring an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,316,000 after acquiring an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 165,453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,248 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

