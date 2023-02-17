Somerville Kurt F Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

