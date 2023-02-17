Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

