SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

