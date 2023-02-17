SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 213,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

