STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.