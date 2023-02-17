Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,014.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
See Also
