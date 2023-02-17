Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,014.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.