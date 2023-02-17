Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 45,970 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

