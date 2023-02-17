Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

THC stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.