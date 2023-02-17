Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.