The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

