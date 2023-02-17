The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.