The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3,869.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 176,071 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

