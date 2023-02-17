The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.86%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

