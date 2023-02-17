The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $144,000.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

