The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 1,622.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lovesac by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $440.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause bought 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

