Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,887,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,830,000 after buying an additional 91,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,546,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.