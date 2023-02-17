Toronto Dominion Bank Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

