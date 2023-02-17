Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $108,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $31.23 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

