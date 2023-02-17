Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $35,000 Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 207.3% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 93.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $9.50 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

