Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 33,969 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 109,577.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bitfarms by 1,661.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 499,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.13. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

