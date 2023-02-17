Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

