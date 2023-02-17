Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,346,000 after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,923,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

