Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Sells $474,257.01 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

