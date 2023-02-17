Truist Financial Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

SPWR opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $7,180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

