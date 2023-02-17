Truist Financial Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $39.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of HWM opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after buying an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

