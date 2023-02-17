TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in TTEC by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TTEC by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

