Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,410,921 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Twilio Trading Up 14.2 %

Twilio Company Profile

TWLO stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

