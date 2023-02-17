United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in United States Steel by 23.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 428,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

