United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

UTHR opened at $251.45 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,135,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,420 shares of company stock valued at $58,880,049. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

