Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $447,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,503.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

