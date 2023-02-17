Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $447,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,503.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GOOG opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.