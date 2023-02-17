Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $35.22 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.