VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

